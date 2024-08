“Pop in for a full meal or pull up to ‘Wine Island’ for a few bites and a glass or two of vino.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Gia. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Gia

Arguably the crown jewel of the Nora Gray/Elena group, Gia is an emphatic embrace of Tuscany and Abruzzo, and represents the owners’ many years of dedication to bringing the best of Italy to Montreal. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant’s casual and convivial vibe is rooted in the Abruzzese tradition of grilling arrosticini (small skewers of meat cooked over charcoal) and drinking generous amounts of wine. The kitchen is run by co-owner and Elena mainstay Janice Tiefenbach alongside Chef de Cuisine Conrad Charron, while the front of house is overseen by Lawrence (Larry) Fiset, whose encyclopedic knowledge of the world of wine makes his list one of the best and most interesting in town. Pop in for a full meal or pull up to “Wine Island” for a few bites and a glass or two of vino. (1025 Lenoir)

