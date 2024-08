The following capsule review of Casavant appeared in the 2024 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Casavant

A stylish new brasserie in Villeray with aspirations of being the go-to after work spot for restaurant folk. Compact, buzzy and sporting a truly beautiful dining room, it’s the kind of place where good-looking couples spill out the door, wine glasses in hand, to smoke a cigarette while they wait for a perfect beef tartare to hit the table. The menu is French but with an unmistakably Montréalais accent — beef tartare with smoked mackerel, pintade with morels and sauce vin jaune, and a classic saucisse purée. On the beverage side, there’s a decent cocktail list, plenty of beers on tap and an enviable wine list. (350 de Castelnau E.)

