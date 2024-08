Production is currently underway on the 2011-set film written and directed by Chandler Levack (“I Like Movies”).

Barbie Ferreira, co-star of HBO’s Euphoria, is reportedly starring in Mile End Kicks, an upcoming Montreal-set film by Chandler Levack, the writer-director behind the 2023 feature I Like Movies.

Co-starring Devon Bostick, Stanley Simons and Juliette Gariepy, the film takes place in the summer of 2011 and explores the misadventures of a music critic who moves to Montreal from Toronto and gets romantically involved with two members of a local indie band.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.