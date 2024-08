This is a collaborative post.

Marketing and analytical services company Environics Analytics has found that residents aged 65 and older are the fastest-growing age group in Canada today.

This demographic shift is causing some of the most significant challenges in the vision healthcare sector. According to a 2022 survey conducted by the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS), 41% of Canadians have experienced or been diagnosed with at least one change in their eye health over the past two years. Notably, this number increased to 56% among respondents aged 65 and over.

Additionally, more than 8 million Canadians live with a major eye disease, with blinding diseases affecting older adults at much higher rates. This underscores the need to prioritize eye health among the senior demographic.

The far-reaching impacts of vision loss and poor eye health

COS President Dr. Phil Hooper stresses that vision loss can have a substantial impact on the physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being of seniors. In fact, a new Lancet study reveals that untreated vision loss is a risk factor for developing dementia. Much like how hearing loss decreases brain stimulation, researchers found that when older people lose their sight, it becomes difficult to interpret and interact with the world around them.

Out of the many blinding diseases, the study indicates that cataracts and retinal damage caused by diabetes had the strongest associations with dementia. Conversely, another investigation in the Biological Psychiatry journal shows that people with treated cataracts had no greater risk of developing dementia than people with healthy lenses.

Moreover, research published in JAMA Ophthalmology confirms that seniors with vision issues from poor eye health are at much higher risk for dangerous falls. The study details that compared to seniors with good vision, the odds for a fall rose by 38% for seniors with glaucoma, 36% for those with cataracts, and 25% for seniors with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Aside from an increased risk of falls, researchers also noted a rise in the risk of bone fractures.

What seniors can do to maintain vision health

Vision health is essential for maintaining the quality of life and independence of older adults, yet many are unaware of the risks and the steps they can take to preserve their sight. For example, eye conditions like corneal damage, cataracts, and AMD are all possible chronic effects of UV exposure and can ultimately lead to decreased vision. One way to mitigate these UV-related eye issues is by habitually wearing sunglasses.

Fortunately, established retailers have made UV protection and vision correction tools more accessible through online and offline channels. Ray-Ban, for one, has an array of high-quality prescription sunglasses ideal for seniors. Sunglasses styles like the Aviator Classic and Justin Classic can be customized to be fitted with single-vision and multi-focal prescription lenses to correct vision. At the same time, these larger frames provide optimal coverage and shield your eyes from sun exposure at all angles.

Another crucial part of eye care for seniors is undergoing regular eye exams. In the early stages of eye disease, patients are often asymptomatic and unaware of visual impairment. Annual eye exams detect signs of disease, allowing seniors to get timely treatment. The good news is that Canada’s provinces have robust healthcare systems.

In Quebec, more than half of citizens are satisfied with their province’s healthcare services. These systems include optometric services that prioritize seniors.

More specifically, Quebec offers free optometric services for persons aged 65 or over and those with a visual impairment. Those eligible for such services simply have to present a valid Health Insurance Card to get free eye examinations to detect vision disorders, monitor their evolution, and assess eye health.

As Canada’s aging population continues to grow, prioritizing eye health is essential to preventing vision loss and ensuring a high quality of life for seniors.