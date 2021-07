Canadians are more satisfied with their health care system than Americans

A new Leger study has surveyed Canadians and Americans about their satisfaction with the health care system in their province or state. According to the poll, Canadians (56%) are more satisfied with the health care system in their province than Americans (47%) are with the health care system in their state.

53% of Quebec citizens are satisfied with their province’s health care system, lower than in B.C. (55%), Ontario (60%) and Alberta (67%), but higher than in Manitoba and Saskatchewan (45%) and the Atlantic provinces (38%) .

Canadians are more satisfied than Americans with the competence of their health care professionals, the quality of care provided and the cost of medications.

Americans are more satisfied than Canadians regarding access to a family doctor and wait times in emergency rooms.

The survey also found that 39% of Canadians and 30% Americans have visited an emergency room in the past year for themselves, or with someone else who needed care.

