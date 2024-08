“A city that makes room for cycling is a safer, fairer and more active city.”

BIXI has set a new record with 2 million trips in Montreal in July

The bicycle sharing service BIXI recently has set a new record season, with 2 million trips logged in Montreal in July alone. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the news on Instagram today.

“Bixi Montreal crushes a new record! With 2 million trips in July 2024, Bixi confirms its status as a leader in soft and active mobility. A city that makes room for cycling is a safer, fairer and more active city. And more people on bikes means less people in cars! Thank you, Bixi!”

