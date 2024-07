If you’re looking for a more Québécois-sounding name for a cannabis product than the one I reviewed this month, good luck finding it.

For this issue, I got my hands on Aweille Réveille by T’es Dans L’champ, supplied by 5 Points Cannabis, which is based in Pierreville (near Trois-Rivières). It’s a sativa with a high THC quotient and it’s as uplifting as any sativa worth its weight should be — perfect for sunny afternoons in the park, whether it’s a quiet get-together with pals or you’re literally surrounded by other stoners and/or drum circle hippies at Tam Tams. ’Tis the season, after all, and a sativa like this one is a good bet to get you through those summer days (despite those days getting hotter and hotter with each passing year, that is). Here’s what I thought.

T’es Dans L’champ Aweille Réveille (Sativa)

This one’s THC percentage ranges from 24% to 30%, so it’s not for the faint of heart. But if you can handle it, it’s a fun ride. It doesn’t come without some gripes on my end, though: for example, the buds are neither dry enough to crush with my fingertips, nor do they have the kind of moisture you want upon bringing home a fresh new batch of dried flowers. My container also included a couple more stems than I would’ve been okay with.

Though the SQDC claims that the scents of this Québécois cannabis strain can vary depending on which one you get, it smells herbal and earthy to me — a bit spicy, even. Either way, it had a nice aroma, and smells especially nice while firing up my portable vape. It’s a nice head high, if nothing exceptional, but I feel my body tingle a bit from it, too. The high itself is durable, and a comfortable one, too. Those with high tolerance levels like moi may find that it doesn’t necessarily rock their socks off, but it’s still a smooth journey regardless of your personal threshold. Of course, always in moderation, folks!

Any good sativa should be a great companion for enjoying music with, and this batch fulfills that purpose admirably. My musical drug of choice (metaphorically speaking, of course) is Jamie xx’s new singles, released as he’s about to drop his first album in nine years. “Baddy on the Floor” and the Robyn-featuring “Life” are whole-ass summer anthems, man. Ditto for Austrian producer Salute, whose track “System” is another high-energy banger I listened to here. From then on, I fell down a house-oriented rabbit hole that also included SG Lewis, Fred again.. and Peggy Gou. Knowing that we’ve just gotten new Kaytranada and Justice, and are about to get a new Porter Robinson album, you can expect a lot of stoned dancing from me this summer. Even as other aspects of my life aren’t quite together, this weed/music got me feeling a sense of optimism I otherwise wouldn’t, and that’s good enough for me. 7.5/10

This article was originally published in the July 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

