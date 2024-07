What’s New on Netflix in Canada in July 2024

Are you ready to see what’s coming to Netflix Canada this July? With a mix of exciting new series, blockbuster movies, and fascinating documentaries, there’s plenty to keep you entertained all month long. Let’s take a look at the highlights! And if you’re traveling abroad but don’t want to miss out on these shows, consider using ExpressVPN for Chrome to access your Canadian Netflix account from anywhere.

Big Releases to Look Forward To

July 1: A Blockbuster Start

Netflix kicks off the month with a bang, releasing several popular titles. You can enjoy the thriller “A Quiet Place” and the horror-comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” For those in the mood for some nostalgia, there’s “She’s All That” and the hilarious “Step Brothers.”

July 7: Musical Extravaganza

Both “Mamma Mia!” and its sequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” are arriving on July 7. Get ready to sing along to your favorite ABBA hits with these feel-good musicals.

July 14: Horror and Mystery

If you’re a fan of horror, don’t miss “Slender Man” dropping on July 14. This spine-chilling movie will keep you on the edge of your seat.

July 18: Cobra Kai Returns

Fans of the martial arts drama series “Cobra Kai” will be thrilled to know that Season 6, Part 1, is arriving on July 18. Watch as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso continue their epic rivalry.

New Seasons of Popular Shows

Elite: Season 8

The drama continues in the latest season of “Elite,” which premieres on July 26. Follow the intense and scandalous lives of students at Las Encinas.

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3

“Vikings: Valhalla” returns for its third season on July 11. This historical drama series promises more action and intrigue as it follows the adventures of famous Vikings.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6

The reality show “Too Hot to Handle” is back with its sixth season on July 19. Watch as contestants try to win the grand prize by abstaining from any physical intimacy.

Animated Fun for the Family

Exploding Kittens

Premiering on July 12, “Exploding Kittens” is an animated series based on the popular card game. This family-friendly show promises lots of laughs and surprises.

The Dragon Prince: Season 6

Fantasy fans, rejoice! “The Dragon Prince” returns for its sixth season on July 26. Join Callum, Ezran, and Rayla as they embark on new adventures in the magical land of Xadia.

New Movies to Stream

July 3: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” which drops on July 3. This latest installment in the franchise follows Axel as he returns to Beverly Hills when his daughter’s life is threatened.

July 22: Zoolander Double Feature

Get ready for some laughs with “Zoolander” and “Zoolander 2,” both available on July 22. Ben Stiller stars as the clueless yet charming male model Derek Zoolander.

July 25: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” hits Netflix on July 25. This action-packed movie features the iconic Autobots and Decepticons in an epic battle.

Documentaries and Specials

July 9: Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn

Comedian Hannah Berner’s stand-up special “We Ride at Dawn” premieres on July 9. Get ready for a night of laughter with her unique and hilarious take on life.

July 16: Homicide: Los Angeles

Explore true crime stories in “Homicide: Los Angeles,” available on July 16. This documentary delves into some of the most intriguing murder cases in LA.

July 31: Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4

“Unsolved Mysteries” returns with Volume 4 on July 31. This series explores baffling cases that remain unsolved, inviting viewers to help uncover the truth.

Saying Goodbye: Movies and Shows Leaving Netflix

As new titles arrive, some favorites are leaving. Here are a few notable departures:

July 3 : “Good Burger”

: “Good Burger” July 4 : “Big Fat Liar”

: “Big Fat Liar” July 25 : “Now You See Me” and “Now You See Me 2”

: “Now You See Me” and “Now You See Me 2” July 31: All four Indiana Jones movies, “The Expendables” trilogy, and “Minions”

July 2024 on Netflix Canada is packed with a variety of new content for every taste. From thrilling dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies to heartwarming family shows and gripping documentaries, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on any of these exciting releases. Happy streaming!