This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, July 4

Annual Grand Splash jump-in-the-river event in the Old Port

Montreal Complètement Cirque festival begins

Jazz Fest presents Montreal alt-pop act la Force (free show)

Jazz Fest presents Montreal alt-hip hop act KROY (free show)

Kiblind illustration magazine night at Système

