What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, July 31

Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico exhibition at Pointe à Callière

The Last Thing She Saw book launch at Argo

Osheaga presents a free Zach Zoya show at Place Ville-Marie

The Poly Showcase: Queer comedy night feat. Tranna Wintour

Fantasia presents Korean action film The Roundup: Punishment

