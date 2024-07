What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, July 11

CCA exhibition Into the Island

Montreal Alouettes vs. Toronto Argonauts at Molson stadium

Stand-up comic Julie Kim performs at Théâtre Sainte Catherine

U.S. rock/folk artist/activist Steve Earle plays MTELUS with opener Leeroy Stagger

SHEIN pop-up store downtown, today through Sunday

