Canadians largely have a positive opinion of the United Kingdom, where the Labour Party won a landslide victory in yesterday’s election.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found the United Kingdom to be the country most liked by Canadians.

4 in 5 Canadians (79%) have a favourable impression of the United Kingdom, followed by France, at 72%.

Among the countries mentioned in the survey, Iran (7%) and Russia (9%) are the countries Canadians view the least favourably.

Among the countries mentioned in the survey, Iran (7%) and Russia (9%) are the countries Canadians view the least favourably.

Following yesterday’s landslide election victory for the Labour Party, Justin Trudeau congratulated new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying that they both have “lots of work ahead to build a more progressive and fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Congratulations, @Keir_Starmer, on a historic U.K. election victory.



Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let's get to it, my friend. pic.twitter.com/QWlNF9NYcJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 5, 2024

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 24 to 28, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,603 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

