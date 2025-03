Favourability of the United States in Canada plummets to historic low of 24% under Trump

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, favourability of the United States in Canada has fallen to a historic low of 24% since the re-election of Donald Trump.

While the vast majority of Americans (79%) continue to see Canada as a friendly country or ally, the feeling is not mutual. Just 23% of Canadians say the same about the United States.

“During Trump’s first presidential term, favourable views of the United States in Canada dropped well below where they were under Barack Obama. Nothing that happened during that period, however, elicited negative views comparable to where we are today. Currently, three-quarters of Canadians (73%) say they view the U.S. unfavourably, while one-quarter (24%) say the opposite.”

The study also found that a large majority of Canadians support retaliatory tariffs and embargos against the United States. Today, the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods entering the U.S.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 27 to March 3, 2025, among a representative randomized sample of 2,005 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

