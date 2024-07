McIntosh, who won a silver medal in the 400m freestyle on Saturday, is the world-record holder in this event.

Summer McIntosh has won the gold medal in the 400m individual medley at the Olympics in Paris. The 17-year-old Toronto-born swimmer, who is the world-record holder for this event, won a silver medal in the 400m freestyle at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday.

Americans Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant won the silver and bronze medals in today’s event, respectively.

