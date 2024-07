Study finds that Trump is most popular with divorced men, least popular with single women

The 2024 American Social Capital Survey has measured support for Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election within gender-marriage cohorts. The study found that support for Trump is highest among divorced men (56%) and lowest among single women (29%).

While divorced men are more likely than married men (50%) to support Trump, divorced women (42%) were in fact less likely than women who are married (45%) to do the same. Men and women who are single were roughly 30% less likely to support Trump than those who are divorced.

Overall, 47% of men and 40% of women in the U.S. plan to support Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election on Nov. 5.

Divorced men being 9-points higher in their support of Trump than all men is just very funny pic.twitter.com/sMAg63bpPg — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) July 16, 2024 Study finds that Trump is most popular with divorced men, least popular with single women

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.