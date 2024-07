The four Next Generation cast members will be at Palais de Congrès to meet fans from July 5 to 7.

Montreal Comiccon announced this week that Denise Crosby has been added to their 2024 lineup, meaning that there will now be four Star Trek cast members at the festival’s 2024 edition, also including Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner and Gates McFadden. As Tasha Yar, Worf, Data and Dr. Beverly Crusher, respectively, the actors appeared together in the 1980s/’90s series Star Trek: The Next Generation, the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact and the third season of the recent Picard series.

As previously announced, the Montreal Comiccon 2024 lineup also includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito, the Trailer Park Boys (in character) and Robert Englund with fellow cast members from A Nightmare on Elm Street.

For more on Montreal Comiccon, taking place at Palais des Congrès (1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle) from July 5 to 7, please visit their website. This article was originally published on April 24 and updated on July 5.

