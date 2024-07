According to the latest homelessness survey, there are 10,000 homeless people in Quebec, including 4,690 in Montreal.

In a press conference today alongside Mayor Valérie Plante, Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin commented on the rise in visible homelessness in the city. Public consultations were announced, with the aim of collecting input on how Montrealers can live “harmoniously” with the homeless population.

The findings from the survey, carried out on Oct. 11, 2022, include alarming statistics about the number of people living outdoors nightly (800) and the overall homelessness increase since 2018 (33%). City officials are sounding the alarm about the situation, which they perceive has only worsened since the survey despite a doubling of resources following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Visible homelessness is on the rise in Montreal. It is a complex phenomenon that has multiple facets.”

L’itinérance visible est en augmentation à Montréal, il s’agit d’un phénomène complexe qui comporte de multiples facettes.



La DRSP publie les 2 premiers volets d'une série de fascicules sur le dénombrement de 2022 des personnes en situation d'itinérance.https://t.co/NlEfQpf8NU pic.twitter.com/WAZ2fzOcy7 — Dre Mylène Drouin, directrice santé publique Mtl (@Santepub_Mtl) July 9, 2024 Montreal public health: “Visible homelessness is on the rise”

