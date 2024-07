Laughing, Because It’s True (Celluloid Lunch)

The debut album by Montreal rockers Laughing sometimes feels like one of those bygone ‘70s rock records you pick up from a dusty bin, only to find hidden gems crackling on the surface. It certainly sounds more like a third or fourth album than a debut, as they’ve already found their sound: a healthy mishmash of jangle pop, rock ’n’ roll and a touch of power pop. This album bleeds a mysterious Canadian cool — comparable to Daniel Romano or Neil Young’s On the Beach era. The riffs are tight, catchy and only get lost in the instrumental sauce a few times, while the vocals feature some seriously gorgeous harmonies and their lyrics exude a brilliant wit and straightforwardness. At its heart, Because It’s True is an easy listen, perfect for those hazy summer days, or even punishing, boiling night drives. 8/10 Trial Track: “Garden Path”

“Garden Path” from Because It’s True by Laughing

For more on Laughing, please visit their Bandcamp. This review was originally published in the July 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

