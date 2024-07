Tickets for the Timeless tour stop at Espace 67 go on sale this Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

Kaytranada to play Montreal concert at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sept. 28

Evenko announced today that renowned Montreal producer Kaytranada will play Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Espace 67 concert venue on Sept. 28. The opening acts are Channel Tres, Lou Phelps (Kaytranada’s brother) and Kitty Ca$h.

Tickets for the hometown stop on the 15-date Timeless North American tour go on sale this Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the presale on Kaytranada’s website.

