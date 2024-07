“This bundle of songs feels immediate — not sat on and over-contemplated — but made on pure instinct, which is what art should be about.”

Karma Glider, Ocean Honey Violence (Mothland)

This little EP from Karma Glider, a follow-up to last year’s Future Fiction, might have one of the most clever yet hilarious openings to an EP in recent memory. Using the same style as a rapper hyping himself up before dropping some serious bars, Karma Glider frontman Susil Sharma uses AI and interview snippets on the song “Back” to make his project seem god-like. We then jump into “Sugarcane,” with its bubblegum-shoegaze guitar synth intro that ends with a reverb-soaked and warped instrumental line that continues into the sunken “Saltwater.” Right down to the EP cover, this bundle of songs feels immediate — not sat on and over-contemplated — but made on pure instinct, which is what art should be about. Future Fiction was a pretty safe record that dabbled in shoegaze with a small hip hop influence. Ocean Honey Violence is more experimental and less straightforward, sometimes to its detriment and sometimes to its success. Maybe it could have been cooked a bit more, but there are some stellar moments nonetheless. 7/10 Trial Track: “Submarine”

“Submarine” from Ocean Honey Violence by Karma Glider

