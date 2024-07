“The unifying power of the ball gives us the opportunity to come together for one cause, creating equal opportunities not only on the pitch but in life.”

Well, it’s that time of the year again. The GOAL Initiatives Foundation (which, full disclosure, I founded) is gearing up for the 14th edition of its annual soccer festival, GOAL MTL 2024. Set for July 28 at McGill’s Percival Molson Stadium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. , this event promises a day of fun and community spirit, with free — that’s right, FREE — entry for all attendees.

The festival supports the foundation’s mission of promoting equality and opportunity through soccer. As I’ve always stated about football/soccer, that unifying power of the ball gives us the opportunity to come together for one cause, creating equal opportunities not only on the pitch but in life.

The festival will feature 23 teams from Montreal’s hospitality and business sectors, along with local celebrities, community leaders and athletes, creating an engaging and festive atmosphere. Attendees can enjoy exciting soccer matches, as well as golf games celebrating the upcoming Presidents Cup tournament.

Additional activities include a tie-dye station, tattoos by Linus, a silent auction and free haircuts from the top barbers in town, Maison Privée.

Café Olimpico and Bossa will provide proper nourishment and refreshments, alongside a variety of spirits, beers and non-alcoholic drinks. The event will also showcase the “Top-Bins Challenge” skills competition, offering a cash prize to the winning team.

Proceeds from the event will fund several initiatives, such as refurbishing the soccer pitch at Verdun Elementary School and a continuing 16-week program with Patrice Bernier at James Lyng High School in the fall.

Other beneficiaries include Lasalle Rapides Soccer Club, Grassroot Soccer, Fondation Patrice Bernier, and the DeRo Foundation, all dedicated to promoting health, wellness and inclusivity through soccer.

For more details, visit the GOAL Initiatives website. Join the celebration of soccer, community and culture at GOAL MTL 2024, and make a difference in the lives of Montreal’s youth this summer!

Supporting the community in any way you can is vital. It fosters a sense of belonging and solidarity, creating opportunities for growth and development. By contributing to events like GOAL MTL, you help build a stronger, more inclusive society where everyone has the chance to thrive.

Sponsorship plays a crucial role in the success of GOAL MTL 2024. Partners like Quincaillerie Notre-Dame, DRW, Jack Daniels, Sodexo and Burgundy Lion Group provide essential resources that make the event possible. Their support not only covers logistical costs but also enhances the overall experience for attendees, ensuring a vibrant and engaging festival.

Moreover, these sponsors share a commitment to the community’s well-being. By aligning with the GOAL Initiatives Foundation, they help drive social impact, funding initiatives that promote equality and opportunity through soccer all year round. Their involvement shows the power of collaboration between businesses and charitable organizations, amplifying efforts to create positive change in Montreal.

Through sponsorship, these companies demonstrate corporate social responsibility, contributing to a cause that resonates with their values and those of the community. This partnership highlights the importance of businesses investing in local initiatives, fostering a culture of support and engagement that benefits everyone involved.

Soccer excels at bringing people together from all walks of life due to its universal appeal and accessibility. Its simplicity — requiring just a ball and open space — makes it possible for everyone to play, regardless of social status. As the world’s most popular sport, soccer transcends cultural and language barriers, creating common ground for diverse communities. It fosters a strong sense of community and teamwork, encouraging collaboration among players and fans alike. Additionally, ongoing international tournaments like the COPA América and the Euros, along with local leagues, provide opportunities for cultural exchange, enhancing understanding and respect among diverse groups.



The shared passion for the game unites fans, creating a sense of belonging that bridges differences, making soccer a powerful tool for promoting inclusivity.

We hope to see you on the pitch on July 28 at Percival Molson Stadium, in the heart of downtown Montreal.

“Football is for everyone.” —Alex Scott

