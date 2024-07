Montreal, it’s almost time for another year of Pride festivities! With an array of both free and ticketed parties and shows across this year’s lineup, Fierté Montreal Pride will once again be splashing the colours of the rainbow onto the city, from Aug. 1 to 11. Though many events are free (and you can see those here), if you’re interested in paying for some of the festival’s most hotly anticipated events this year, below is a rundown that programming. Those who feel like indulging can purchase a VIQ pass to get all kinds of perks at the Olympic Park Esplanade, going for $125 a pop.

Featuring talents from all sides of the 2SLGBTQIA+ spectrum, from at home and abroad, here are the 2024 Montreal Pride events that promise to be worth the price of admission.

Supernature

Whether you spell it whacking or waacking, this type of dance is one with a longstanding history in the queer community dating back to L.A. in the 1970s. This Thursday, a night full of this energetic, evocative dance style will be on display at Club Soda, soundtracked by classic house and disco records. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), Thursday Aug. 1, 10 p.m., $17.75

Des gags et des paillettes

Fans of standup comedy will not want to miss this, as a motley crew of hilarious queer (French-language) comics will be gracing le National’s stage on Friday evening. Emceed by Mona de Grenoble, this show will offer an evening full of sets from Tranna Wintour, Anne-Sarah Charbonneau, Sam Cyr and Coco Belliveau, among others. Le National (1220 Ste-Catherine E.), Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $40.74

Laylit

A New York-based collective putting a spotlight on Arab/SWANA talent (as well as that of the diaspora), Laylit returns to Montreal for Pride after having held a Boiler Room show here last November. Featuring DJs and drag performers from within and beyond the city’s borders, it promises to be the kind of Pride party only they could throw. Friday August 2, Club Soda, 10 p.m., $39.23

Pleasuredome

The fact that this is literally under the dome at SAT’s Satosphere makes the event’s title very on the nose, but this kind of party lives up to its name. With go-go dancers, DJs playing classic queer anthems and house tracks, and an array of projections across the dome, expect plenty of pleasure indeed. Saturday August 3, SAT, 10 p.m., $43.74

Fantasme

Put on by a trio of local queer collectives and/or event organizers (Blush, Lust Cove and Sweet Like Honey), Fantasme is designed to give folks with some sapphic desires a night of their own. Go-go dancers, pole dancers, DJ sets and ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s themes will also be on hand. Saturday August 3, Club Soda, 10 p.m., $39.23

Ciseaux

Translating to “scissors”, this three-night event is a cabaret led by a duo putting on it a staunchly queer and feminist twist. Equal parts performance and send-ups of lesbian clichés and stereotypes (as one might ascertain from the title), the event is an audiovisual lesson on female homosexuality’s history and fight for visibility. Place des Arts’s Cinquième Salle (350 Ste-Catherine W.), Aug. 5–7, 8 p.m. nightly, $46.34

Rencontre avec les Drags

Those finding themselves in Hochelaga with a little extra money in their pockets will have a chance to mingle with some of the best drag performers you’ll find at this year’s Pride. The likes of Naomi Smalls, Rita Baga, and Brooke Lynn Hytes will be part of a meet and greet for an hour before all guests head to the TD Stage for La Soirée 100% Drag. Olympic Park Esplanade, Friday Aug. 9, 6 p.m., $100

Unikorn

The famously eye-popping Satosphere dome at SAT will play host to what’s already called “the hottest queer party in Montreal,” and the Unikorn party will be returning to Pride this summer after also being held last year. American DJs Gia Woods and THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST will be spinning, with drag and rave also being part of the event. SAT (1201 St-Laurent), Friday Aug. 9, 10 p.m., $43.74

Anges et Démons : Bear Playground

If your type of man is a bear and you love dressing wildly for big occasions, this is the event for you. The third of the three ticketed events here to go down at the Satosphere, members of the bear community will be in for a night full of excess and euphoria, with British DJ Massimo Paramour on the decks. SAT (1201 St-Laurent), Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 p.m., $43.74

