A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Quebecers agree that Israel’s policy towards Palestinians is a form of apartheid. The United Nations’ International Criminal Court ruled on Friday that Israel is responsible for apartheid in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, ordering Israel to end its occupation “as rapidly as possible” and make reparations for its “internationally wrongful acts.”

53% of Quebecers agree that Israel’s policy towards Palestinians is a form of apartheid, while just 14% disagree. Across Canada, a plurality of Canadians (48%) say the same. (For the complete table of results, please see page 2 in the report here.)

A separate study by Léger also found that a majority of Quebecers believe Israel is committing ‘genocide’ in the Gaza Strip.

A separate study by Léger also found that a majority of Quebecers believe Israel is committing 'genocide' in the Gaza Strip.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 24 to 28, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,603 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

