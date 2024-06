What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, June 11

It’s Always Sunny trivia night at Bar de Courcelle

Montreal Fringe presents A Truck Stop Diner. In the Middle of Nowhere. On the Night Shift. through June 16

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs play Foufs with Bloodshot Bill

Australian indie folk band Hollow Coves play MTELUS

Lili St-Cyr the musical at Théatre du Nouveau Monde

