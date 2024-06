What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, June 13

image+nation Queer Short Film Festival (free, online) June 13–16

Montreal Fringe presents Late in Life Lesbian + Cornflake

Suoni per il Popolo presents No Hay Banda x Sarah Davachi with Nadah El-Shazly x Sarah Pagé

The Eric André Show Live at Théâtre Beanfield

Montreal Baroque Festival parade at Place Jacques-Cartier

