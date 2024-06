Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement following the discovery of bullet holes this morning in the window of Falafel Yoni in Mile End.

“Antisemitism and violence have no place in Montreal”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement about antisemitism following the discovery of bullet holes this morning in the window of Falafel Yoni, a Jewish-owned business in Mile End.

In late May, the SPVM also discovered evidence of a shooting at the Belz school on Hillsdale Road in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Plante said that she has full confidence in the SPVM finding the perpetrator of the crime, and stated that antisemitism has no place in Montreal.

“I am shocked to learn that new acts of violence appear to have been committed with the aim of intimidating the Jewish community of Montreal. Antisemitism and violence, whether expressed in images, words or gestures, do not represent us and have no place in Montreal.”

Je suis choquée d'apprendre que de nouveaux actes de violence semblent avoir été commis dans le but d'intimider la communauté juive de Montréal. L'antisémitisme et la violence, qu'ils s'expriment en images, en paroles ou en gestes, ne nous représentent pas et n'ont pas leur place… https://t.co/fYpTqRqCSY — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 19, 2024

