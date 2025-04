The Geordie Theatre production highlights the creation of Jordan’s Principle and the fight for justice within Indigenous communities.

Jordan, the latest play from Geordie Theatre, directed by Jimmy Blais and written by Yvette Nolan, reimagines Jordan River Anderson as a superhero confronting healthcare challenges that Indigenous children face. The piece highlights the creation of Jordan’s Principle and the fight for justice within Indigenous communities.

A relaxed performance will take place on Sunday, April 6, at 1 p.m., with reduced sound and lighting effects and freedom of movement for audience members. Suitable for ages six and up, Jordan was developed with Playwrights’ Workshop Montréal.

Geordie Theatre’s production of Jordan is at Centaur Theatre (453 St-François-Xavier) from April 3 to 13.

