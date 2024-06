The French luxury hotel brand’s Canadian flagship location on Sherbooke Street is refurbishing its common areas, guest rooms and Renoir restaurant.

The Sofitel hotel in Montreal is undergoing a stunning transformation

French luxury hotel brand Sofitel is undergoing a massive refurbishment of its Sherbrooke Street hotel in Montreal, including a transformation of its common areas, guest rooms and Renoir restaurant.

The five-star hotel, which has been Sofitel’s flagship Canadian property for over two decades, has launched a redesign that aims to pay “homage to Montreal joie de vivre and Sofitel’s French charm.”

“This project represents the perfect union of vibrant Montreal culture and our renowned French elegance. Anticipate a refined look, enhanced by a contemporary colour palette and sophisticated furniture, blending opulence and understated luxury.”

The refurbishment of the Renoir restaurant and entrance hall is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2024, followed by the common areas, meeting rooms and fitness centre by the end of 2024 and guest rooms by Spring 2025.

For renderings of the Sofitel redesign, please see the slider below.

