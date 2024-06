The signs are very promising for soccer in Canada.

For soccer fans, the summer of 2024 is shaping up to be a humdinger.

Not only will we see the meat of the Major League Soccer campaign, but there are also two major international tournaments to enjoy.

The European Championship is underway in Germany, while Copa America also gets underway in late June before running through until the middle of July.

At the latter, two CF Montreal players are set to shine, too.

Dangerous Underdogs

Montreal’s Victor Wanyama will be watching the EUROs with interest, as a handful of his former teammates at Tottenham – including Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker – look to bring glory back to England.

The EURO 2024 betting makes them the +350 favorites to do exactly that, with France (+400) and hosts Germany (+450) considered to be their most likely rivals for the trophy.

The EUROs winner odds will fluctuate based on each of the teams’ fortunes out on the field – the Germans, for example, have already seen their line slashed following their 5-1 demolition of Scotland in the tournament opener.

Hopefully, Wanyama has one more than one TV set at home though, because he’ll be equally keen to see how his current Montreal colleagues do as they head south to the United States with Canada for Copa America 2024.

Samuel Piette and Mathieu Choiniére have been selected by Jesse Marsch in his Canadian roster for the tournament, which hands the Canucks the unenviable task of taking on World Cup champions Argentina in their Group A opener before tackling Chile and Peru.

Incredibly, this will be Canada’s first-ever appearance at the final stages of Copa America, and you can bet that Marsch and his players will be desperate to make up for lost time.

Up and Up

There’s no doubt that Canadian soccer has been in the ascendancy ever since they reached the Gold Cup semi-finals in 2021.

Although they suffered disappointment there, positive results and performances ultimately laid the foundation for qualification for the 2022 World Cup – their first appearance at the flagship event in more than three decades.

And although they didn’t win a game in Qatar, the Canucks gave a fantastic account of themselves – losing by a solitary goal to Belgium, who they gave a huge scare to, before tasting defeat to eventual semi-finalists Croatia and Morocco.

A thrilling aggregate win over Jamaica secured Canada’s place at Copa America 2024, while a 0-0 draw with France in June – one of the favorites for EURO 2024, remember, is indicative of how far Marsch’s men have traveled.

Canada were at least France's equals for much of their 0-0 draw on Sunday.



Kylian Mbappe was limited to 15 minutes after taking a knock in training, as Didier Deschamps' team looked out of sorts in their final warm-up game before #Euro2024



Should they be worried?



📝 @TimSpiers — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 10, 2024

A considerable percentage of his roster for Copa America has been sourced from the MLS, but one of the reasons the Canadian national team has progressed in recent years is that so many players from the country are now securing club moves overseas.

Alistair Johnston, Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan, and Cyle Larin are just some of those whose soccer education has benefitted from a move to big clubs in Europe, while the age range will only help the team grow and develop together.

So all the signs are very promising for soccer in Canada. Can Piette and Choiniére play their part in a summer of success for the national team?