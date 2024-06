After a devastating 0–3 start to the season, the Montreal Alliance have snapped their losing streak. The team earned their first win of the season on Sunday, beating the Brampton Honey Badgers in a whopping 96–77 blowout.

Chris Smith led the team in both points and rebounds, clocking a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes of gameplay. Smith was previously signed to a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons during the 2021–22 NBA season, although he did not receive any playing time. This season marks the Chicago native’s first time playing in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

The Montreal Alliance’s next home game takes place on Wednesday, June 5 against the Ottawa Blackjacks. Ottawa remains the only Eastern Conference team who have yet to win a game this season.

Wednesday’s game will mark the return of Alliance head coach Derrick Alston Sr., who had been wrapping up his season coaching the Pioneros de Los Mochis of Mexico’s Chevron CIBACOPA league. Ryan Thorne, who has served as head basketball coach at McGill University since 2001, has been the interim coach for the season thus far.

