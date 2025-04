“[guāng yīn] The Lightest Dark Is Darker Than the Darkest Light” invites audiences to journey through time and identity.

Nien Tzu Weng presents a layered dreamscape with dance and robots at MAI from April 9 to 12

[guāng yīn] The Lightest Dark Is Darker Than the Darkest Light is the latest creation by Nien Tzu Weng, intertwining movement and memory in a dreamlike, immersive performance. After 15 years in Canada, Weng retraces her past, seeking to understand why she left Taiwan in the first place.

Drawing on ancient Taoist concepts of yin and yang, Weng deconstructs her own movement practices, blending inner and outer worlds, and merging physical and virtual spaces.

The performance — at MAI, co-presented by Danse-Cité — unfolds as a layered dreamscape where dance, gestures, luminous robots and evocative scenery intertwine, inviting audiences to journey through time and identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by danse—cite (@dansecite) Nien Tzu Weng presents a layered dreamscape with dance and robots, at MAI from April 9 to 12

[guāng yīn] The Lightest Dark Is Darker Than the Darkest Light is on at MAI (3680 Jeanne-Mance) from April 9 to 12, 7:30 p.m. nightly

