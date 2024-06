Montreal Alliance took home their fourth win of the season on Sunday, beating the Scarborough Shooting Stars 93-86. Scarborough, who won the CEBL Championship in 2023, are currently the betting favourites to return to the finals this season.

Since Montreal is hosting this year’s CEBL Championship Weekend, the Alliance already have a guaranteed spot in the Eastern Conference Finals, per league playoff format. It is very likely that these two teams will face off at that stage.

Chris Smith led the team in scoring once again, with an impressive 24-point performance. One of the best assists, however, came from off the court altogether. Following Smith’s game-winning shot, Montreal Alliance DJ Blaster played Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us” to celebrate. The Shooting Stars, of course, are owned by Drake affiliate OVO Niko.

The Alliance’s win over the Shooting Stars over the weekend is confidence booster, proving that Montreal possesses the tenacity to remain competitive against some of the league’s most dominant teams.

The Montreal Alliance’s next home game takes place on June 28, when they face off against the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

For more on the Montreal Alliance and to buy tickets, please visit their website.

For our latest in sports, please visit the News section.