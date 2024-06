Interim Leader Marc Tanguay now has a massive 18-point lead over the former mayor of Montreal to become the next leader of the provincial Liberals.

Denis Coderre is no longer the favourite to take over as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party

According to a study by Léger, support for former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre to become the next leader of the Quebec Liberal Party has decreased from 27% in February to 12% this month.

Interim Leader Marc Tanguay is currently the favourite to become the next party leader, with 30% support, significantly higher than when last measured, at 12%.

The study also found that the Liberals are sitting in third place in voting intention with 15% support, behind the Parti Québécois (32%) and CAQ (25%).

The Quebec Liberal Party leadership election will be held in spring 2025.

Les appuis pour Denis Coderre chez les Libéraux sont passés de 27% en février à 12% aujourd’hui.



À l’inverse un autre candidat a vu ses appuis grimper de 12% à 30% auprès des électeurs Libéraux.



Lequel pensez-vous? https://t.co/ayES9KaOdw — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) June 4, 2024 Denis Coderre is no longer the favourite to take over as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party

The Léger/Québecor web survey was conducted from May 31 to June 3, 2024, with 1,015 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.