“Police were criticized during the Freedom Convoy’s occupation of Ottawa for not intervening when protesters significantly disrupted the lives of Ottawa residents for weeks.”

Canadians say right-leaning protest groups are those most likely to get preferential treatment by police

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has assessed Canadians’ perceptions about the treatment of protesters by police, in light of the pro-Palestinian protest movement on university campuses in North America. The study found that 2 in 3 Canadians (64%) say the police give preferential treatment to certain groups when dealing with protests. Canadians who agree with this sentiment believe that right-leaning protest groups are those most likely to get preferential treatment by police (35%).

“Police were criticized during the Freedom Convoy’s occupation of Ottawa for not intervening when protesters significantly disrupted the lives of Ottawa residents for weeks. Critics have said police response to protest movements led by Black and Indigenous protesters have been quicker and more severe than it was to the Freedom Convoy, whose protesters were predominantly white.”

Canadians who believe the police show preferential treatment to some protest groups also believe preferred treatment is given to pro-Palestinian protesters (29%), people protesting “left-leaning” causes (27%), environmental protesters (25%) and pro-Israel protesters (25%).

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 25 to 28, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,707 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

