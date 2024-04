As McGill University asks police to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment on its grounds, the vast majority of Canadians believe university campuses are fair game for demonstrations.

4 in 5 Canadians say protesting on university campuses is ‘acceptable’

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that 4 in 5 of Canadians (81%) believe protesting on university campuses is “acceptable.”

The study found agreement with the sentiment among large majorities in every province, all age groups, income and education levels as well as political affiliations.

Among Canadians who say protests on university campuses are acceptable are those who support protests with (44%) or without (37%) a 50-metre “exclusion zone” in place.

Just 13% of Canadians believe protesting on university campuses is “never acceptable.”

“Israel’s invasion of Gaza in October last year sparked protests across Canada that have continued as the war between Israel and Hamas has persisted. Students at McGill University and the University of British Columbia have set up encampments on campus fields, following the controversial occupations of several American universities in recent weeks.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 25 to 28, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,707 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

