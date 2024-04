Presale tickets will be available as of April 25.

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX are bringing their Sweat tour to Place Bell on Sept. 16

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX have announced their upcoming North American arena tour, titled Sweat, and it includes a Montreal (adjacent) date. The pop star duo, and opening act Shygirl, will be playing Place Bell in Laval on Sept. 16, 2024.

Evenko has instructed fans to sign up for access to presale tickets, which will become available on April 25.

