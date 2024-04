What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, April 30

Tuesday, April 30

Stars on Ice at Place Bell

Georgia O’Keeffe & Henry Moore: Giants of Modern Art at the Museum of Fine Arts

Palestine: From Beneath the Earth fundraiser at Casa del Popolo

Catherine McKenzie book launch for Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies at Indigo

Boston-based singer & musician BoyWithUke plays MTELUS

