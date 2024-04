The comedian of Broad City fame will be performing at Olympia.

NYC comedian Ilana Glazer, best known for the Broad City series that ran from 2014 to 2019, will be performing live in Montreal this Wednesday, May 1. The show will take place at Olympia at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Just for Laughs is giving away a pair of tickets for the upcoming Ilana Glazer performance in Montreal. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments (who you’d like to bring to the show).

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Ilana Glazer live in Montreal on May 1

For more on the show and to buy tickets ($57.75–$68.25), please visit Ticketmaster.

