New documentary I AM: CELINE DION coming to Prime Video on June 25

A new documentary about Québécois superstar singer Celine Dion, who has struggled since late 2022 with a condition called stiff person’s syndrome, will be released globally this summer. I AM: CELINE DION, directed by Irene Taylor, will begin streaming on Prime Video on June 25.

“I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

