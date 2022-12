Dion is working with a sports medicine therapist daily in order to hopefully one day return to performing.

Céline Dion shared emotional videos in English and French on Instagram today announcing the cancellation of her planned European tour due to being diagnosed with a neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome.

Dion explains that the very-rare disorder causes spasms and rigidity that impairs “every aspect of daily life,” including her ability to walk and properly use her vocal cords.

She also assured fans that she is working with a sports medicine therapist daily in order to hopefully one day return to performing.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. “I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. “I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.” —Céline Dion

