“There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic.”

Montreal Snowfall Warning: Up to 20 cm of snow expected Wednesday evening through Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Montreal, with between 15 and 20 cm of snow expected from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening. The snow will be wet at times, as temperatures will be near the freezing mark.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult. There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic.”

Please be careful out there.

Late Wednesday through to Friday, impactful weather in the form of #snow for Quebec. Higher elevations could get more than 20cm! #Montreal in the 10cm range at this point. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/H8E1q7DYa1 — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) April 2, 2024 Montreal Snowfall Warning: Up to 20 cm of snow expected Wednesday evening through Thursday

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.