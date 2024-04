What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, April 29

NYC-based producer Oneohtrix Point Never plays Théâtre Fairmount

California metalcore band the Ghost Inside plays MTELUS

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

Mondays Amirite? comedy show at McKibbin’s

Funkin Around With Something at the Bottom of the Lake at Barbossa

