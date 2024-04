The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour is scheduled to begin at Centre Vidéotron on Sept. 29.

Billie Eilish is going to kick off her fall tour in Quebec City, and skip Montreal

After headlining the Osheaga music festival in Montreal last summer, U.S. pop star Billie Eilish will skip the city on her fall tour, which will kick off nearby in Quebec City.

As announced today, the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour is scheduled to begin at Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City — her first show in the provincial capital — on Sept. 29. Her forthcoming album of the same name will be released on May 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) Billie Eilish is going to kick off her fall tour in Quebec City, and skip Montreal

For more on Billie Eilish, please visit her Instagram.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.