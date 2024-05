What to do this long weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this long weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 17

Punk fest Pouzza welcomes Waaves, Strike Anywhere, Laura Jane Grace & many more, May 17–19

Norté Tropical presents Colombian Celebration (cumbia & vallenato) at Théâtre Plaza

Discoño: Y2K reggaeton, baile funk, Afrobeat, Latin club music & more at Théâtre Fairmount

Saturday, May 18

Norman Parkinson photography exhibition McCord Stewart Museum

Belgian/American electronic dance act Lords of Acid play Théâtre Fairmount

Harajuku-core Tokyo band Hanabie play le Studio TD

Sunday, May 19

NDG Porchfest neighbourhood music festival May 18 & 19

Norté Tropical presents Afro-Brazilian Celebration (samba, reggae & ayé) at Théâtre Plaza

Long Live Laugher bilingual comedy show & fundraiser at Lion d’Or

Monday, May 20

First weekend of Piknic Électronik at Parc Jean-Drapeau May 19 & 20

Adrienne Lenker new album listening event & songwriting workshop at Casa

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

