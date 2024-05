Mayor Valérie Plante has issued a statement marking the 382nd anniversary of the founding of Montreal.

Plante noted that the city “puts people at the centre of all priorities,” saying that Montreal is renowned for its environmental leadership, sustainable finance and commitment to social justice.

Watch the full video in the tweet below.

Joyeux anniversaire, Montréal! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T0AsDCYbRh — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 17, 2024 Montreal marks its 382nd anniversary today

