“This housing will help preserve the affordability of living in the city and the diversity of its neighbourhoods, which are at the heart of Montreal’s identity.”

All three levels of government are investing in 763 new social and affordable housing units in Montreal, which will be built “quickly” according to the announcement from the Quebec Housing Corporation.

The 12 projects, the result of a call for projects by the Quebec Affordable Housing Program (PHAQ), are part of the Fund to Accelerate Housing Construction Canada-Quebec Agreement. Quebec and Canada are each investing $900-million, to which the City of Montreal will contribute “at least 40% of the grant.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante saluted the collaboration with the governments of Quebec and Canada, “which demonstrates that when all levels work together, it works.”

“This housing will help preserve the affordability of the metropolis and the diversity of its neighbourhoods, which are at the heart of the city’s identity. Our administration has made the housing crisis a priority since day one and we will continue to innovate and support all initiatives to help all Montrealers find a roof that meets their needs and to their means.”

Dans le cadre du PHAQ, 12 projets ont été sélectionnés à Mtl. 🌟

Ce sont 763 nouveaux logements sociaux et abordables qui seront construits rapidement dans la métropole grâce à des investissements du gouv. du Canada, de la @HabitationSHQ et de la @MTL_Ville. 🏠

📸Sylvain Légaré pic.twitter.com/TdWhlFDLke — Benoit Dorais (@benoitdorais) April 12, 2024 763 new social and affordable housing units to be built ‘quickly’ in Montreal

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.