What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 3

Gauthier Dance presents Swan Lakes and Minus 16 at Place des Arts May 1 to 4

Wake Island & Radwan Ghazi Moumneh: Born to Leave at PHI Centre

L.A.-based DJ/producer Habibeats plays Théâtre Fairmount

Saturday, May 4

Architects MTELUS May 3 & 4

Trans Pacific Express dance party at la Poubelle Magnifique

Bareoke Strip Karaoke at Café Cléopatra

Sunday, May 5

Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico at Pointe à Callière

Horizon of Khufu immersive ancient Egypt VR experience

Raw comedy night at the Brass Door Pub

