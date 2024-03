What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, March 27

Colored: The Unknown Life of Claudette Colvin AR experience at PHI Centre

Cinémathèque québécoise screens Mel Brooks’s History of the World: Part 1

Orkestar Kriminal album launch at la Sala Rossa

Vedgeville: A Night of Theatre at Théatre Sainte-Catherine

Kat Dion x Breaking Sound at l’Esco

Amour à minuit presents Tetsuo: The Iron Man at Cinéma l’Amour

