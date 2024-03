What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, March 22

SAT Fest 360-degree dome cinema event continues through March 24

Montreal scenester glam rock act Lumière plays Foufs

Montreal indie-psych band Elephant Stone play Théâtre Outremont

Saturday, March 23

FIFA festival of films about art continues through March 24

Imago Theatre presents Frances Koncan’s Space Girl, March 23–24

U.K. indie/R&B artist Mahalia brings her In Real Life tour to Beanfield Theatre

Sunday, March 24

Last day to see Teesri Duniya’s production of The Chemical Valley Project

Montreal Audiofest at Hotel Bonaventure March 22–24

Last day of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at the Bell Centre

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.