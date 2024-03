What to do this Easter weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Easter weekend in Montreal.

Friday, March 29

London art rock band the Last Dinner Party play MTelus

Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby performs at Beanfield

Peruvian-American singer/rapper A.CHAL plays Studio TD

Saturday, March 30

Lethal Comedy tour at Montreal Improv

NYC/Berlin experimental pop band Discovery Zone play Bar le Ritz PDB

Cirque de Boudoir Bunny Ball at Théatre Paradoxe

Sunday, March 31

Fifteen Dogs begins at Segal Centre, runs through April 21

Blue Skies Turn Black presents Ciel Noir 5-band all ages show l’Olympia

Day Dance at Stereo feat. Horse Meat Disco & others

Monday, April 1

MTL Comedy Club presents Monday Madness at Brass Door Pub

Faroese folk metal band Týr plays le Studio TD

